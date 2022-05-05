Submit a Tip
Candidates vying to be Republican nominee for 7th Congressional District face off in debate


The debate is being presented by the Florence County Republican Party and being held at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five candidates hoping to be the Republican nominee for the 7th Congressional District will face off in a debate Thursday night.

The debate is being presented by the Florence County Republican Party and being held at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The first hour of the debate will air on WMBF News. The second hour of the debate can be watch on the WMBF News website and on your streaming device.

HOW TO WATCH:

Watch on wmbfnews.com
Watch on Roku
Watch on Apple TV
Watch on Amazon Fire TV

WMBF News anchor Eric Weisfeld will give opening and closing remarks, while former South Carolina lieutenant governor and host of Wake Up Carolina on Live 95, Ken Ard, will moderate the debate.

The candidates on the debate stage will be incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, Barbara Arthur, Dr. Garrett Barton, Russell Fry and Ken Richardson.

While there are more than seven candidates in the race, the Florence County Republican Party set requirements for the debate, and that only the top five campaign fundraisers could participate in it.

Mark McBride and Spencer Morris are also candidates in the race.

The debate will last from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

