Brunswick County Deputies involved in head-on collision

Both deputies and the driver of the other car were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for...
Both deputies and the driver of the other car were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and one of the deputies has already been released.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Two Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a head-on collision on Old Georgetown Road at Sirwood Trail.

Both deputies and the driver of the other car were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and one of the deputies has already been released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.

