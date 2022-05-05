Submit a Tip
Avelo Airlines celebrates inaugural flight into Myrtle Beach

The Avelo Airlines flight from New Haven, Conn., was greeted with a water cannon salute when it touched down in Myrtle Beach.(Source: Avelo Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomed its newest airline Thursday morning.

The Avelo Airlines flight from New Haven, Conn., was greeted with a water cannon salute when it touched down in Myrtle Beach. An inaugural ceremony and ribbon cutting followed.

Avelo Airlines will operate year-round, non-stop flights between Tweed New Haven Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Flights will be available daily except on Wednesdays.

“We have no doubt that this new route will be an exciting addition for our travelers and we thank Avelo for investing in our destination. We look forward to a long-standing, successful partnership,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes.

With the addition of Avelo, ten airlines now serve MYR.

