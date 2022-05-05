Submit a Tip
2-car crash closes one lane of Conway-bound Hwy 501

Horry County Fire Rescue
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One vehicle is on its side and a lane is closed on Highway 501 after a two-car wreck.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash near D Street just after 3 p.m.

One lane of Conway-bound traffic is closed.

HCFR says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department ofPublic Safety is investiagting.

