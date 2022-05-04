Stolen car chase in Florence ends in wreck, suspect fled on foot, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department has set up a perimeter around the suspect that led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Wednesday.

The vehicle pursuit ended in a wreck on W Palmetto St & Cherokee near the Jimmy John’s.

FPD said the suspect fled on foot.

Police believe they have the suspect located and contained in 400 block of Palmetto St.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.