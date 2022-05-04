Submit a Tip
Stolen car chase in Florence ends in wreck, suspect fled on foot, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department has set up a perimeter around the suspect that led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Wednesday.

The vehicle pursuit ended in a wreck on W Palmetto St & Cherokee near the Jimmy John’s.

FPD said the suspect fled on foot.

Police believe they have the suspect located and contained in 400 block of Palmetto St.

