Socastee grad & CCU sprinter Jermaisha Arnold named SBC track athlete of the week

Socastee product Jermaisha Arnold(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. – For the fourth time this season and third time in as many weeks, a member of the Coastal Carolina track & field team has been chosen as the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week as Jermaisha Arnold was announced as the recipient of the award on Wednesday morning by the conference office.

She joins teammate Melissa Jefferson as Chanticleers who have won the weekly honor this outdoor season.

The sophomore from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had a strong performance at the University of North Florida Invitational last weekend. She crossed the line first during the 400-meters in 52.11 seconds, which set both a new personal best and school record.

In the 4×400 meter relay, she and teammates Mekenze Kelley, Jefferson, and Shani’a Bellamy finished third with a time of 3:36.25, which is the third-best time in CCU history.

The Chants return to the track on Thursday, May 12, at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

