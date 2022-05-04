SC Grand Jury indicts Russell Laffitte, new charges for Cory Fleming, Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the SC Grand Jury issued three superseding indictments against former banker Russell Laffitte, as well as Richard Alexander Murdaugh and Cory Howerton Fleming.

According to the attorney’s general office, the superseding indictments contain 21 new charges against Laffitte, four new charges against Murdaugh, and five new charges against Fleming.

The office states, that Laffitte was the Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto State Bank until the bank terminated his employment on January 7. He was not previously indicted in connection with the State Grand Jury’s investigation.

They also state, in the first superseding April indictment, Murdaugh and Laffitte were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate $350,245.08 in funds to Murdaugh Laffitte held in trust as conservator for Natarsha Thomas at Palmetto State Bank. Laffitte is also charged individually for breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $10,000 (2 counts); and computer crime, value more than $10,000; in connection with the alleged scheme.

Murdaugh and Laffitte were charged in a second superseding April indictment with one count of criminal conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $309,581.46 in funds Laffitte held in trust as conservator for Hakeem L. Pinckney and his Estate at the bank. This was allegedly done in order, in part, to allow Murdaugh to pay back loans Laffitte had issued to him from client funds in an unrelated case in which Laffitte also served as a fiduciary. He is again charged individually for computer crime, value more than $10,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $10,000, in connection with the alleged scheme, according to Attorney General Wilson’s office.

The office also states additional charges for Murdaugh and Fleming with one count of criminal conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $89,133.44 in funds Fleming held in trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney. Fleming is charged individually for breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $10,000 in connection with the alleged scheme. He is also charged with the following:

Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000, but less than $1000

Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value less than $2,000.

This is all in connection with his alleged use of funds he held trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney totaling $8,078.46, for personal expenses to take himself, Murdaugh, and another attorney on a private plan to the 2012 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, according to the office.

Fleming is also charged individually for breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, for allegedly misappropriating to Murdaugh $4,560.00 in funds he held in trust as the attorney for Pamela Pinckney, under the false guise of unspecific expenses.

The third, and last superseding April indictment charges Murdaugh and Laffitte with one count of criminal conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate $1,172,945.76 in funds to Murdaugh. Laffitte controlled these funds at the Palmetto State Bank, in order in part to allow Murdaugh to pay back loans Laffitte had issued to him from client funds in an unrelated case in which Laffitte served as a fiduciary, the office states.

The indictment further charges Laffitte as an aider and abettor to Murdaugh in 12 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $10,000, in connection with the alleged scheme.

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.