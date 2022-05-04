Submit a Tip
Rattlesnake handler dies after snake bite during show, family says

Rattlesnake handler Eugene DeLeon died on April 30 after his family said he was bitten by a snake while performing at a show.
Rattlesnake handler Eugene DeLeon died on April 30 after his family said he was bitten by a snake while performing at a show.(Monica Dimas/Facebook)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FREER, Texas (Gray News) - A rattlesnake handler died over the weekend in Texas while handling a snake during a show at the Freer Rattlesnake Roundup event.

Eugene Roberto DeLeon, 60, was bitten by a rattlesnake on April 30 while performing at the annual show, according to his family. DeLeon was flown to a hospital in Corpus Christi where he later died.




DeLeon was a veteran snake handler and part of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers. His sister, Monica Dimas, shared on social media that he had a passion for snake handling and died doing what he loved.

According to the Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home, DeLeon graduated from Freer High School in 1981. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Freer Fire Department and a custodian at Freer High School.

Dimas wrote for those to keep her family in prayer while she helps raise money to pay for her brother’s funeral expenses.

DeLeon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him, according to his obituary.

Services for DeLeon are scheduled to be held on May 7 at the Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas.

