Quin McCollum named athletic director & head football coach at Marlboro County HS

Quin McCollum.
Quin McCollum.(Marlboro County Schools.)
By Marlboro County Schools
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Coach Quin McCollum has been named the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Clio, SC, and the son of Mary and Samuel McCollum. His younger brother, Marcus, resides in Columbia, SC. Coach McCollum has one daughter-Edyn (16yrs.old).

He is a 1990 graduate of Marlboro County High School. Coach McCollum obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Sociology from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) & a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University in Florence, along with a second Master’s of Education (Educational Administration) from the University of South Carolina (Columbia).

Coach McCollum is a member of the following: Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Lambda Iota Iota Chapter-Bennettsville, SC), Oak Ridge PHA Masonic Lodge #350, Delta summit volunteer and C.L.I.O. Opera Board.

McCollum began his teaching/educational and coaching career for Marlboro County School District back in 1999 as a District Parent coordinator and assistant football coach. He also was a member of the MCHS 2001 Football State Championship Coaching Staff led by Coach Dr. Dean Boyd.

McCollum has worked at various schools around the state, but has notable stops at the following locations:

• Carvers Bay High School-Hemingway, SC (2008-2011): Defensive Coordinator, Strength Coach & Special Teams Coordinator with a 2008 State Championship appearance and 2009 lower state appearance.

• McBee High School - McBee, SC (2011-12): Athletic Director & Assistant Football Coach.

• Keenan High School, Columbia, SC (2013-15): Head Football Coach & led the school to its football first State Championship.

Coach McCollum said, “I am thankful to God for the opportunity to serve and lead the program and community back to prominence, along with being grateful to the individuals that helped influence my development as a person and professional.”

“Coach McCollum brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion for our community. He will be a great addition to our administration and athletic programs as we continue to provide opportunities for students to support the classroom and their academic endeavors. This is an exciting time for the Marlboro County Bulldogs, and we look forward to the community showing their support for all of our student athletes”, stated Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Jason Bryant.

