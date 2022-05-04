Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Georgetown Walmart parking lot; 2 suspects sought

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police officers are searching for two men who they said robbed another man in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to the parking lot for an armed robbery call.

The victim told police that two armed men got into his vehicle, robbed him and then told him to drive.

At some point, the suspected robbers got out of the victim’s car and then sped away in a white sedan, according to the witness. Police released a surveillance picture of the white sedan.

Officers and investigators are processing the crime scene and canvassing the area for witnesses.

They said both men were wearing black shirts, hoodies and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.