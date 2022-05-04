Multiple departments battle large fire at winemaking facility in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A large fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a winemaking facility in Florence County, according to officials.

Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze on Lamar Highway.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Darlington County, Olanta, West Florence and Timmonsville Rescue assisted at the scene.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.

