Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Multiple departments battle large fire at winemaking facility in Florence County

Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments...
Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze on Lamar Highway.(WVVA NEWS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A large fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a winemaking facility in Florence County, according to officials.

Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze on Lamar Highway.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Darlington County, Olanta, West Florence and Timmonsville Rescue assisted at the scene.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Lenny
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says foster care awareness month is about...
Dept. of Social Services looking for relatives to foster kids in the state
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-4-22)
It's another day filled with scattered showers & storms this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warmth & daily storm chances continue
A group that opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
EXPLAINER: CCU professor breaks down what’s next for S.C. if SCOTUS overturns Roe