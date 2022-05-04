Submit a Tip
Medical marijuana bill tabled at Statehouse

By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina medical marijuana bill was halted at the Statehouse Wednesday evening.

A ruling from House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope said the Senate bill was a revenue-generating bill, which must originate in the House. An appeal was tabled after a 59-55 vote in the house.

