Medical marijuana bill tabled at Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina medical marijuana bill was halted at the Statehouse Wednesday evening.

A ruling from House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope said the Senate bill was a revenue-generating bill, which must originate in the House. An appeal was tabled after a 59-55 vote in the house.

SC’s medical marijuana bill is officially dead: Appeal tabled in 59-55 vote in the House. pic.twitter.com/jgGYxgu5Tr — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) May 4, 2022

