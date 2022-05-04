Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery

Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery
Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the report, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.officers from the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Check Into Cash at 938 South Irby Street regarding an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The store clerk said a black male wearing a camouflage hoodie entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded money.

He then left the business with an undisclosed amount of currency toward McKay Street, Laurinburg.  Officers searched the area and were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5′9″, 160-180lbs last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211, Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, or p3tips.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Lenny
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says foster care awareness month is about...
Dept. of Social Services looking for relatives to foster kids in the state
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse...
Gastonia mother, grandmother charged after young child found dead in hotel room
Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments...
Multiple departments battle large fire at winemaking facility in Florence County
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-4-22)