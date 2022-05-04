Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the report, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.officers from the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Check Into Cash at 938 South Irby Street regarding an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The store clerk said a black male wearing a camouflage hoodie entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded money.

He then left the business with an undisclosed amount of currency toward McKay Street, Laurinburg. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5′9″, 160-180lbs last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211, Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, or p3tips.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.