Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge OKs $61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle

About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C....
About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville in Fairfield County.
By Patrick Phillips and The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A South Carolina judge approved a second round of refunds for customers of a utility that poured billions of dollars into two nuclear power plants that never produced a watt of power.

About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina after the utility sold several properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville in Fairfield County.

Wednesday’s agreement will split the $61 million based on power use by customers during a decade of planning and construction for the nuclear station.

The first round of refunds was announced in July of 2019, a month after a judge decided the customers would split $115 million, which was the largest private class-action settlement in state history.

Dominion Energy took over South Carolina Electric & Gas in January 2019.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Police say this is the suspect vehicle connected to a robbery at the Walmart parking lot in...
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Georgetown Walmart parking lot; 2 suspects sought
Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the...
Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen car chase in Florence ends in wreck, suspect fled on foot, police say
Left to right: Albert Gregg and Xaivier Mungo
Deputies: Two charged for failing to report Darlington County shooting