Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jockeys and Juleps with the McLeod Health Foundation is happening this Saturday

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Kentucky Derby is upon us and there are plenty of ways to celebrate along the Grand Strand.

We loved catching up with McLeod Health Foundation on their Jockeys and Juleps event happening at The Venue at White Oaks Farm in Longs, South Carolina.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

gst
Jockeys and Juleps- Part 4
gst
Food, Beer and Wine Festival in Georgetown
gst
Jockeys and Juleps- Part 1
gst
Jockeys and Juleps- Part 2