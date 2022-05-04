‘It’s not a goodbye’: Chick-fil-A in Murrells Inlet to close… but not for good

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Murrells Inlet will have to find another Chick-fil-A location this summer to feed their chicken nugget and waffle fries cravings.

The location along Highway 17 Bypass near Wachesaw Road announced on Wednesday that it will be closing on May 19 for a remodel.

It’s not a goodbye… just a see ya later ❤️⁣ ⁣ Hey, Murrells Inlet! Many of you have heard the news that beginning on... Posted by Chick-fil-A Murrells Inlet on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

“As much as we’ll miss being able to spend the summer with you, we’re so excited for the future of our restaurant,” the Murrells Inlet location said on its Facebook page.

The restaurant said Chick-fil-A lovers can expect a brand new and more efficient location when it reopens. It added that it will keep people posted on its remodel progress and updates.

The restaurant hasn’t announced the date of its reopening.

