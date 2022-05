MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Hwy 17 is closed in both directions.

Officials have closed U.S. Highway 17 to both north- and south-bound traffic due to a live electrical wire across the roadway near Litchfield Drive.

Motorists are being instructed to detour on Willbrook to Kings River Road.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.