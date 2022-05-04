Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gastonia mother, grandmother charged after young child found dead in hotel room

Detectives said they believed the women, who were listed as the mother and grandmother, had been residing at the hotel intermittently for some time.
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse...
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse after a young child was found dead in an Asheville hotel room.(Source: Buncombe County Detention Facility)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother and grandmother from Gastonia have been charged by Asheville authorities after a young child was found dead in a hotel room.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road in west Asheville Monday afternoon for a welfare check.

When officers went inside, they said they found a small child lying dead on the floor. According to investigators, the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.

Two women who were inside the room, identified as 50-year-old Inga Torrence Matthews and 29-year-old Chantarica Nasha Matthews, both of Gastonia, were detained and taken to the department’s criminal investigations division for questioning.

Detectives said they believed the women, who were listed as the mother and grandmother, had been residing at the hotel intermittently for some time.

Both were eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse and concealment of death, according to Asheville Police.

The women were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility, where they were booked on a $95,000 secured bond on the child abuse and concealment of death charges. No bond was set on the murder charge, police said.

Asheville detectives are making contact with other family members and working closely with the medical examiner’s office as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Lenny
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says foster care awareness month is about...
Dept. of Social Services looking for relatives to foster kids in the state
Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery
Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery
Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said 35 firefighters from multiple departments...
Multiple departments battle large fire at winemaking facility in Florence County
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-4-22)