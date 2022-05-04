FIRST ALERT: Warmth & daily storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another day of heat and early season humidity, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Our unsettled and summer-like pattern isn’t going anywhere for the rest of the work week.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches today before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. (WMBF)

Temperatures will once again soar throughout the day today, climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. Meanwhile, on the beaches, we’re still warm for this time of year with highs ranging from 81-83 degrees.

It's another day filled with scattered showers & storms this afternoon. (WMBF)

Humidity levels will remain high and will help spark off another round of showers and storms. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out with the heat in place during the afternoon hours.

TOMORROW

Heat and humidity will continue for Thursday as we drop rain chances just slightly for Thursday afternoon. While it’s still warm and humid, there’s few ingredients pointing to scattered showers and storms. While they will still be possible, most locations will remain dry with just a 20% chance of showers. Highs on Thursday will remain in the lower 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Highs tomorrow will remain warm and rain chances will be isolated only at 20%. (WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

We’re stuck under this early summer weather pattern through Saturday with daytime temperatures in the 80s each afternoon. Each day will also feature a few showers and storms through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Humidity levels will remain high through Saturday.

Four more days of scattered showers and storms along with warm temperatures! (WMBF)

A weak cold front will move through the region late Saturday and will help usher in cooler temperatures along with lower humidity. This will reduce our rain chances for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Highs will fall behind the cold front and bring the 70s for the end of the weekend and into next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.