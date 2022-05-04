Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warmth & daily storm chances continue

By Andrew Dockery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another day of heat and early season humidity, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Our unsettled and summer-like pattern isn’t going anywhere for the rest of the work week.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches today before scattered showers and storms...
Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches today before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast.(WMBF)

Temperatures will once again soar throughout the day today, climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. Meanwhile, on the beaches, we’re still warm for this time of year with highs ranging from 81-83 degrees.

It's another day filled with scattered showers & storms this afternoon.
It's another day filled with scattered showers & storms this afternoon.(WMBF)

Humidity levels will remain high and will help spark off another round of showers and storms. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out with the heat in place during the afternoon hours.

TOMORROW

Heat and humidity will continue for Thursday as we drop rain chances just slightly for Thursday afternoon. While it’s still warm and humid, there’s few ingredients pointing to scattered showers and storms. While they will still be possible, most locations will remain dry with just a 20% chance of showers. Highs on Thursday will remain in the lower 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Highs tomorrow will remain warm and rain chances will be isolated only at 20%.
Highs tomorrow will remain warm and rain chances will be isolated only at 20%.(WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

We’re stuck under this early summer weather pattern through Saturday with daytime temperatures in the 80s each afternoon. Each day will also feature a few showers and storms through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Humidity levels will remain high through Saturday.

Four more days of scattered showers and storms along with warm temperatures!
Four more days of scattered showers and storms along with warm temperatures!(WMBF)

A weak cold front will move through the region late Saturday and will help usher in cooler temperatures along with lower humidity. This will reduce our rain chances for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Highs will fall behind the cold front and bring the 70s for the end of the weekend and into...
Highs will fall behind the cold front and bring the 70s for the end of the weekend and into next week.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Lenny
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

Warm and humid again.
FIRST ALERT: Early summer weather pattern remains in place
Afternoon showers & storms continue
Afternoon showers & storms continue
Afternoon showers & storms continue
Highs will be in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid this week with storm chances lingering