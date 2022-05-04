EXPLAINER: CCU professor breaks down what’s next for S.C. if SCOTUS overturns Roe

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A complete ban on abortions is possible in South Carolina if the constitutional right to an abortion is overturned by the nation’s high court.

The leaked document drafted by Justice Samuel Alito says, in part, the right to an abortion is not rooted in the nation’s history or traditions; however, Coastal Carolina Political Science professor Holley Tankersley says the draft is not the final decision.

“It’s a back and forth process, there’s some refinement that goes on, there are some behind the scenes deliberation and so what’s been leaked here is not a final opinion, but a draft that was being circulated for that kind of a debate and deliberation,” said Tankersley.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2020 there were over 5,400 abortions.

Just last year, South Carolina lawmakers passed the fetal heartbeat bill banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

If Roe vs Wade is overturned and laws on abortions are left to individual states, legal challenges could prevent those laws from moving forward.

“It would in fact open the door for states to make their own determinations about access to abortion,” Tankersley said. “There are a number of states, South Carolina among them, who have passed laws that would place further restrictions on abortion but most of those states are tied up in court right now.”

The Supreme Court usually releases its official decisions and opinions in June and July, after the Justices have deliberated.

