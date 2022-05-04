Deputies: Two charged for failing to report Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after failing to report a shooting in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on June 3, 2021, near the intersection of Smith Avenue and Phillips Street. Deputies said one vehicle opened fire on another.

A Darlington police officer reportedly attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspects, pursuing their vehicle to the 200 block of Nordell Street.

During the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for several people believed to be involved in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arrest warrants stated two suspects, Albert Gregg and Xaivier Mungo, were inside the vehicle that opened fire but failed to report the shooting to authorities. Gregg and Mungo were taken into custody on Monday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Gregg was arrested in Florence, while Mungo was nabbed in Lexington. Both men were charged with misprision of felony.

Online records show Gregg was released Tuesday from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. As of Wednesday morning, Mungo remains in jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

