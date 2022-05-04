Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: Two charged for failing to report Darlington County shooting

Left to right: Albert Gregg and Xaivier Mungo
Left to right: Albert Gregg and Xaivier Mungo(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after failing to report a shooting in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on June 3, 2021, near the intersection of Smith Avenue and Phillips Street. Deputies said one vehicle opened fire on another.

A Darlington police officer reportedly attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspects, pursuing their vehicle to the 200 block of Nordell Street.

During the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for several people believed to be involved in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arrest warrants stated two suspects, Albert Gregg and Xaivier Mungo, were inside the vehicle that opened fire but failed to report the shooting to authorities. Gregg and Mungo were taken into custody on Monday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Gregg was arrested in Florence, while Mungo was nabbed in Lexington. Both men were charged with misprision of felony.

Online records show Gregg was released Tuesday from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. As of Wednesday morning, Mungo remains in jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Lenny
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at...
Phoebe Bridgers opens up about getting an abortion, says everyone deserves ‘access’
The South Carolina Department of Social Services says foster care awareness month is about...
Dept. of Social Services looking for relatives to foster kids in the state
Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery
Laurinburg police search for suspect in armed robbery
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse...
Gastonia mother, grandmother charged after young child found dead in hotel room