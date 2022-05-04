CCU Emergency Alerts give students peace of mind

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -In the past month, three police-related notifications have alerted students on the Coastal Carolina campus about crimes surrounding campus.

The most recent one happening Monday, was related to the Singleton Ridge Road shooting.

A spokesperson for the department of public safety for the school says it’s their duty to provide timely warnings for faculty, staff, and students any time there is a safety concern on or around campus.

“It’s a good alert,” said Taylen Allen, a CCU student. “It allows me to look at my phone to see if it’s an accident, see if it’s something going around, how can I adjust my schedule around to what’s going on around campus.”

“Yesterday I was in the library when we got the alert,” said Gracie Benton, a CCU student. “Everybody was pulling out their phones searching to see where Singleton Ridge Road was so I know everybody was definitely looking and talking about when it happened. So, I feel like all the students are pretty much signed up and aware of what’s going on around us.”

School authorities say sending out the alerts is a team effort.

“Since a lot of apartments complexes are close to campus, there is a lot of coordination with other law enforcement agencies” said Bobby Pellerin, CCU’s Major of Operation in the Public Safety Department. “A lot of times if there’s an apartment complex where something is going on, a lot of other agencies tend to notify us.”

While, there’s no specific radius for the distance from campus that triggers an alert, the alerts put students at ease, especially with the knowledge that violence can happen close to home.

“Me and my roommate where just sitting in our house and heard like a bang,” said Nick Parker, a CCU student. “And then cop lights came flashing by and then about 15-20 minutes later the text from the school went out about the shooting and what area to stay out of.”

School authorities will continue to push out safety alert notifications no matter how far from campus a student may be.

