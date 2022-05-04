Aynor High School AP teacher nominated for South Carolina Teacher of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year, Michelle “Renee’” Atkinson has been named a nominee for the state’s Teacher of the Year program, which will be announced in 2023.

Atkinson is an Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) English teacher at Aynor High School and began her teaching career at HCS in 2004.

Horry County Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year, Michelle “Renee’” Atkinson (Horry County Schools)

Renee’ earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Clemson University, a Master of Secondary English degree from Francis Marion University, an Education Specialist degree from Liberty University, and is also a National Board Certified teacher.

She was recognized by her peers in the Horry County Schools district for excellence in teaching.

