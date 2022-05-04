Submit a Tip
Aynor High School AP teacher nominated for South Carolina Teacher of the Year

Atkinson
Atkinson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year, Michelle “Renee’” Atkinson has been named a nominee for the state’s Teacher of the Year program, which will be announced in 2023.

Atkinson is an Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) English teacher at Aynor High School and began her teaching career at HCS in 2004.

Horry County Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year, Michelle “Renee’” Atkinson
Horry County Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year, Michelle "Renee'" Atkinson

Renee’ earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Clemson University, a Master of Secondary English degree from Francis Marion University, an Education Specialist degree from Liberty University, and is also a National Board Certified teacher.

Atkinson will now move on to the next round as a nominee for the state’s Teacher of the Year program, which will be announced in 2023.

She was recognized by her peers in the Horry County Schools district for excellence in teaching.

