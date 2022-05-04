Submit a Tip
Deputies find body of missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown

By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of a 5-year-old girl reported as missing from her Cherokee Drive home this evening in Black River.

Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk, an autistic child, was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

