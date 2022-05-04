Applications open to South Carolina businesses for IT scholarships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around $500,000 in state funding is being used for South Carolina businesses to receive scholarships to enhance technology skills.

The partnership is between the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce and one of the nation’s top IT associations, CompTIA.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said almost 120 businesses across the state have applied for this scholarship. Murco Eldercare provides personal care for people in their homes and is one of the businesses hoping this scholarship provides some help.

The Incumbent Worker Training Program is aimed at helping businesses give their employees new technology skills, improve their cybersecurity and data protection and address individual technology talent needs.

There are two options being offered to businesses.

One is a 16-week program which provides fundamentals for computer hardware and software, data support and help desk jobs. The other is an 8-week program that will allow employees to understand network security and how to navigate security threats.

The department said this program typically costs around $5,000 dollars, but through this scholarship, it’s completely free to companies.

“All businesses have some type of data, whether that’s client data or employee data that they need to make sure is protected,” said Nina Staggers with the SC Department of Employment and Workforce. “Some companies have trade secrets and other confidential information that they have to maintain.”

The department said this scholarship isn’t specified for one type of business and added that applications have come in from businesses in healthcare and construction to manufacturing and real estate.

In order to apply for this scholarship, businesses must be located in South Carolina, they have to be up-to-date on all taxes and have at least two employees.

To apply, visit the department’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.