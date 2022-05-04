Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Fire & EMS are searching for a missing 5-year-old child.

According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m. She is wearing a dark pink T-shirt and light pink leggings.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants at 277 Cherokee Drive.

If located please call 911.

