Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Fire & EMS are searching for a missing 5-year-old child.
According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m. She is wearing a dark pink T-shirt and light pink leggings.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants at 277 Cherokee Drive.
If located please call 911.
