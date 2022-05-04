Submit a Tip
2 in custody after stolen car chase in Florence ends in wreck

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department has set up a perimeter around the suspect that led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Wednesday.

According to FPD, just before 1 p.m. officers attempted to make a routine traffic stop on a speeding silver Mercedes near Pineland Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop for the blue light.

As they pursued, officers learned the Mercedes had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

The Mercedes collided with a utility trailer in a parking lot on the corner of Palmetto Street and Warley Street and the suspect driver fled on foot.

FPD says the suspect attempted to carjack a couple in an adjacent parking lot before continuing on foot across Palmetto St. with officers in in pursuit.

The suspect hid in the crawl space under a business on Covington Street as officers established a perimeter.

According to the report, the suspect surrendered a short time later without incident.

The driver was identified as Twain S. Grisette. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights third or more offense, leaving the scene with property damage, driving under suspension third or more offense, carjacking, burglary in the second degree and possession of cocaine base.

The passenger, Taylor Kwiatkowski, stayed in the Mercedes after the collision and was charged with possession of cocaine base and under the influence of narcotics.

Grisette and Taylor Kwiatkowski were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

