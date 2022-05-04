Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 person taken to hospital after overturned car crash in Conway

Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries after a single-car wreck in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

According to the report, HCFR was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 501 for a single overturned vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m.

The authorities say please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield
Surfside Beach lowers speed limit on Ocean Blvd.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North...
Crash on Highway 17 near Coastal Grande Mall slows traffic
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the southbound lanes of...
All lanes reopen on I-95 near Florence after tractor-trailer crash