1 person taken to hospital after overturned car crash in Conway

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries after a single-car wreck in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

According to the report, HCFR was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 501 for a single overturned vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m.

The authorities say please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

