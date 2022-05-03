Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

