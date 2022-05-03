Submit a Tip
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer

The U.S. Marshals service has identified the vehicle that the fugitives are possibly driving.
By Nick Kremer, Charles Montgomery and Wade Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service released a statement to local police departments detailing what car Vicky White and Casey White may be driving.

According to the release, they were reportedly driving a 2007 Ford Edge. The car is gold/copper with a little bit of damage to the left rear bumper.

Investigators confirm that Casey White and Vicky White had a "special relationship" and the Lauderdale County Sheriff confirms the car they are driving.

The press release was originally posted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and later by the Phil Campbell Police Department. Both posts were deleted. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the vehicle’s description.

Casey White and Vicky White car released
Casey White and Vicky White car released(U.S. Marshal Service)

A few hours after the original leaked poster pertaining to any new information on the manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White, the U.S. Marshals Service released an updated flyer.

In the new flyer, Casey White’s height and weight were updated. Casey White is 6-foot-9 and 330 pounds according to the new flyer.

The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon.(U.S. Marshal Service)

Earlier Tuesday, investigators confirmed a “special relationship” between Casey and Vicky.

To read more, click the links below:

