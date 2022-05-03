Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Trigger law’ states would ban abortion immediately if Roe is overturned

Rather than challenge Roe v. Wade, 13 states have drafted laws to sidestep it entirely.
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.(Source: AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
By NBC
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - If Roe v. Wade is overturned, these 13 states will be waiting.

While almost two dozen states are poised to ban or severely restrict abortion access in the event the landmark 1973 ruling is overturned, an NBC News analysis of Center for Reproductive Rights data shows 13 states across the South and Intermountain West have so-called trigger laws, or bans on abortion that only go into effect if Roe is struck down.

Map: These ‘trigger law’ states would ban abortion only if Roe is overturned
Map: These ‘trigger law’ states would ban abortion only if Roe is overturned(NBC)

Unlike some laws, such as Alabama’s 2019 near-total ban on abortion, these trigger laws aren’t meant to challenge Roe v. Wade or set up court showdowns. Instead, they are drafted to avoid Roe entirely.

RELATED: What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

Idaho’s trigger law, for example, would make performing an abortion a felony 30 days after the “issuance of the judgment in any decision of the United States supreme court that restores to the states their authority to prohibit abortion.” The law states that the offense would be punishable by a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years in prison.

SOUTH CAROLINA NEWS: McMaster states he would be ‘very pleased’ if U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Politico on Monday night published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that there are enough votes to strike down Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a federal jury has convicted five members and...
White supremacist gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping, Justice Dept. reports
A Colorado mother meets her own birth mother for the first time in more than 50 years.
‘You’re more beautiful in person’: Woman meets her birth mother for the first time in over 50 years
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Daughter reunites with mother 50 years later