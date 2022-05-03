Surfside Beach may increase parking while pier construction limits options

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For many visiting and local families, limited parking in Surfside Beach is stress that limits enjoyable family time.

The biggest issue is providing more space with limited available land.

Last week, Surfside Beach Town Council members received recommendations from parking companies and planning committees for possible changes and improvements.

“Those recommendations include creating additional space by creatively repositioning some spots to add a few more spaces here and there, said Robert Blomquist, the public information officer and event supervisor for the Town of Surfside Beach.

Another recommendation was to add additional parking meters throughout the area.

Patty McCann who lives in Surfside Beach says something needs to be done because finding parking on the weekends is nearly impossible.

“People were waiting in line for people to pull out to get parking spaces and that was back in April, so what’s going to happen in June and July,” said McCann.

The ongoing construction of the pier plays a factor in the limited options for beach parking in Surfside Beach.

It’s not just the parking, some say current parking programs like park mobile and text to park aren’t as easy to navigate for older generations.

“If you’re not savvy in that kind of area: computers, cellphones, technology, it’s very hard for seniors,” said Cheryl Pushman, a visiting tourist. “They need to go back to a place where you walk up to pay your money.”

Locals and tourists who intend to relocate to the area are left frustrated by the parking situation. They are hopeful that leaders come up with a resolution sooner rather than later.

“I don’t really know if I want to move down here,” said Maxwell Pushman, a visiting tourist. “And I do want to move down here, but I don’t want to put up with this kind of stuff. I’m 66 years old now and I’m only getting older.”

In addition to parking, Surfside Beach leaders reconsidered safety measures in the area with high levels of traffic with tourists.

They approved a measure that will change the speed limit to 10 miles per hour at the intersection of Surfside Drive and Ocean Boulevard. Although safety is a priority, residents anticipate new parking adjustments in the near future.

“I hope there’s more spaces or they can figure this out somehow, “said McCann. “Everybody wants to go to the beach this summer.”

