Surfside Beach lowers speed limit on Ocean Blvd.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach Public Works Department installed new speed limit signs along a portion of Ocean Boulevard in the Town’s E District.

The new signs notify drivers the speed limit along that stretch of Ocean Boulevard is now 10 miles per hour.

The new speed limit in the approximate two-block area reduces vehicular speeds down from 25 miles per hour.

The change, which is part of other approved Parking Committee recommendations, is an effort to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

While the speed limit in the area has changed, pedestrians should continue to utilize nearby crosswalks when crossing Ocean Blvd.

