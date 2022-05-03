Robeson County investigators make arrest in fatal shooting of Red Springs man

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the April 7 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Vincent Parker, of Red Springs.

According to information from RCSO, Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs was arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigators on Tuesday.

Chavis is charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

On Thursday, April 7 at approximately 3:35 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 508 Fodiesville Rd. in Shannon in reference to an individual shot.

Deputies arrived and found Parker shot. Parker was transferred to a local medical center for treatment. On Friday, April 8, 2022, Parker died from his injuries.

Chavis was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $150,000.00 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.