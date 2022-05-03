Richard Petty named honorary starter for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, Darlington Raceway and Goodyear announced Tuesday.

Petty, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, will join other legendary drivers for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington Raceway has always been too tough for me as I only conquered it three times,” said Petty, who also serves as chairman of Petty GMS Motorsports. “I generally ran good, but did not always finish well. The last time I drove around the track at Darlington in 2017, I got black flagged. This time as the honorary starter, I’ll be holding the flag!”

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins on Friday with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, followed by the Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase at 866-459-7223 or online here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.