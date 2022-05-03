Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Richard Petty named honorary starter for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday,...
NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, Darlington Raceway and Goodyear announced Tuesday.(Source: Darlington Raceway)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, Darlington Raceway and Goodyear announced Tuesday.

Petty, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, will join other legendary drivers for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington Raceway has always been too tough for me as I only conquered it three times,” said Petty, who also serves as chairman of Petty GMS Motorsports. “I generally ran good, but did not always finish well. The last time I drove around the track at Darlington in 2017, I got black flagged. This time as the honorary starter, I’ll be holding the flag!”

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins on Friday with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, followed by the Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase at 866-459-7223 or online here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
David M. Rhoades
Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men

Latest News

The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
gst
Blessing of the Bikes at Grand Strand Community Church
The North Charleston recreation Royals and Angels baseball game that was interrupted by gunfire...
RiverDogs give players a second chance to finish their game after it was interrupted by gunfire
Bualany Otoko George
Conway police search for missing 26-year-old woman