Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘The World of Barbie’ immersive experience to tour this summer

“The World of Barbie” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen, and walk-in closet full out clothes. (Source: Kilburn Live)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new immersive experience will let you tour Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

The attraction, called “The World of Barbie,” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen and walk-in closet full of clothes.

Fans will also get the chance to sit in Barbie’s pink camper and walk around several playsets, including Barbie’s neighborhood.

The attraction also includes a museum that chronicles how Barbie has changed since her debut by Mattel in 1959.

Mattel is teaming up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the experience.

“The World of Barbie” will tour several cities this summer, including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto, where it kicks off in July.

To sign up for presale tickets, visit the experience’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men
David M. Rhoades
Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes

Latest News

Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
FILE - Capitol Police officers arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. A U.S....
US Capitol officer fires gun in break room, gets suspended
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes