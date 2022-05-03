North Myrtle Beach industrial park another step closer to reality

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An industrial park in North Myrtle Beach off Water Tower Road is getting closer and closer to becoming reality.

At the North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, council members passed two second readings pertaining to the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

City Council passed the second reading of an ordinance for the Parkway Group Planned Development District (PDD) creating the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

City Council passed the second reading of an amendment to the Parkway Group PDD Development Agreement regarding the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park and authorized the City Manager to sign the document on behalf of the City.

The proposed development, Palmetto Coast Industrial Park, is slated to sit on 69 acres near the S.C. 31 interchange.

Last month, council members and the city’s planning commission got to see plans for new development in the west end of the city.

Potential tenants for the spaces are not currently known.

