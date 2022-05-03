Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach industrial park another step closer to reality

North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
North Myrtle Beach city leaders visit developing properties
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An industrial park in North Myrtle Beach off Water Tower Road is getting closer and closer to becoming reality.

At the North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, council members passed two second readings pertaining to the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

City Council passed the second reading of an ordinance for the Parkway Group Planned Development District (PDD) creating the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

City Council passed the second reading of an amendment to the Parkway Group PDD Development Agreement regarding the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park and authorized the City Manager to sign the document on behalf of the City.

The proposed development, Palmetto Coast Industrial Park, is slated to sit on 69 acres near the S.C. 31 interchange.

Last month, council members and the city’s planning commission got to see plans for new development in the west end of the city.

Potential tenants for the spaces are not currently known.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say

Latest News

The next two weeks could be make-or-break for a bill that would break up the South Carolina...
SC mental health advocates caution lawmakers against bill to break up DHEC
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on...
Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as adult in school killing
Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say