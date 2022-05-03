Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach City Council redefines ‘parks’ to allow for commerical use

North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council approved an amendment to change the definition of Park and Sports Complex and Public Park and Recreation Facilities.

Staff proposed a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance revising park definitions to allow supported commercial and/or fee-based activities to occur within these uses.

The definition changes give city leaders some flexibility to address things like kayak tours, launches at public landings and future sports tourism needs.

City staff said the change will allow for commercial partnership agreements on publicly owned lands.

The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on March 22, 2022, and voted unanimously to recommend approval to City Council as submitted. There was no public comment.

The definitions will read as follows, text in bold is new:

Park and sports complex: A tract of publicly owned land one hundred (100) acres or more in size, with athletic fields, active and/or passive recreation facilities and regional attractions such as, but not limited to, zip lines and water parks and associated facilities and activities, dog parks, biking/hiking trails, water activities, and entertainment/gathering venues. Such facilities may also have accessory on-site sales and consumption of food, legal beverages, gifts, clothing, ticket sales, fee-based recreational activities, equipment rental and similar activities.

Public park and recreation facilities: Any non-commercial park, playground, or other recreation facility, and/or open space officially designated as a public park or recreation facility including community centers, passive and active outdoor uses and indoor uses, and all structures associated with such uses. Supportive commercial activities such as food and merchandise vending, sports, leisure and tourism activities and the like are permissible within parks with City approval, whether through direct management, sponsorship, or franchising.

To read the ordinance in full, click here.

