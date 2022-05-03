Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body found in a Robeson County backyard as a missing man who disappeared over five years ago.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Cold Case Investigators located the body last Monday in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office said it is the body of Billy Gene Hammonds of Lumberton.

Hammonds was 36 years old at the time of his disappearance in December 2016.

His sister reported him missing on December 9, 2016. The last time she had spoken to him was on the phone on December 1.

The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds who was reported missing in December 2016. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

She told the deputy that he was in the Warwick Mill Road area when she spoke to him. An initial report shows that Hammonds may have left the area of Warwick Mill Road in a car with four black men.

Since the initial investigation, investigators have conducted dozens of interviews and searches through the county, and just recently traveled to other states to get information on the case.

In August 2018, investigators received information that led them to search for Hammonds along Lewis McNeill Road, but they didn’t find anything.

Then, a recent interview from a credible witness led investigators to a more specific location on Lewis McNeill Road, which led them to discover Hammonds’ body.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced that after a months-long investigation, a body was found buried in a backyard in Red Springs. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

“I can only imagine the pain the family and friends must feel but I hope that this does bring some sort of closure to them. At least now the family can give Mr. Hammonds a proper final resting place,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The Criminal Investigation Division and Cold Case Team have done a great job but the investigation is far from over. We must now follow up on multiple leads and revisit information and facts provided in 2016 when he was reported missing.”

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office has also been notified of the findings from the medical examiner’s office and is helping with the investigation.

The investigation into Hammonds’ death is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Hammonds’ death is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

