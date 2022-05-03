McMaster states he would be ‘very pleased’ if U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave remarks Tuesday afternoon on the Supreme Court’s draft ruling on the possible overturning of the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

Reports surfaced Monday after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process.

McMaster said he was shocked by the leak of the draft ruling. He said the justices have conferences where they submit those drafts and it’s one of the most confidential processes in America.

“The fact that someone took it upon themselves to breach that confidentiality, probably isn’t criminal but it ought to be because that undermines the confidence that people have in their court,” McMaster said.

As far as the possible overturning of the law, McMaster said he is in favor of it.

“I would be very pleased with it. The current law, I believe and always have, does not have a basis in the U.S. Constitution in my opinion,” the governor stated.

Back in February, McMaster signed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law. The law limits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, requires abortion providers to give the mother the opportunity to see an ultrasound, hear her baby’s heartbeat, and receive information about her child’s development.

The governor was asked that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, would he push for a stricter ban on abortions in South Carolina.

“The more we can protect life in South Carolina, the better it will be for everyone involved. We have laws that we have passed that are a lot better than a lot of other states and certainly better than Roe against Wade,” McMaster said.

There are two groups who have filed a lawsuit asking the courts to prevent the enforcement of South Carolina’s law. McMaster is appealing the injunction against the law.

The governor said the state will have to see what the Supreme Court’s final decision will be before moving forward with the lawsuits.

Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is hoping to prevent McMaster from winning his second full term in office, released this statement Tuesday morning:

For the first time in our nation’s history, our daughters are poised to have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. It is unconscionable that the Supreme Court would upend half a century of precedent that has saved countless lives.

This race for governor is now more important than ever before. Make no mistake: Republicans in South Carolina will do everything in their power to pass a total ban on abortion, and the only thing standing in the way of that is the veto pen of a Democratic Governor. I promise you, I will do everything in my power to ensure that women retain control over their own reproductive decisions, while Henry McMaster will do everything in his power to take away the rights of South Carolina’s women to choose what happens to their body.

The stakes could not be higher. Lives are at risk. To every South Carolinian who believes that women should make their own decisions about what happens to their body: we need you to vote.

