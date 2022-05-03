Submit a Tip
Protesters gather outside U.S. Supreme Court after Roe v Wade report announced

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - Groups gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to protest the court’s report stating, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

** WE DO NOT HAVE CONTROL OF THIS FEED.

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment.

