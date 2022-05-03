FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers & storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A taste of summer continues with the warmer temperatures, increased humidity and daily shower & storm chances through most of the work week.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds with rain chances at 30% today. Not everyone will see the rain. (WMBF)

It’s another mild start today with temperatures climbing quickly today under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the lower 80s along the beaches before highs climb into the upper 80s to 90° for inland areas.

A good amount of showers and storms will form this afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

We will warm up and with a southerly wind, increased moisture will fire off scattered showers and storms along the area this afternoon and into the evening hours. Models continue to hint at a few showers and storms along the sea breeze this afternoon and another area of showers forming inland. While rain chances will be higher inland, we can’t rule out a few showers and storms across the beaches.

TOMORROW

Same story, different day! The only difference with the forecast on Wednesday will be a weak cold front that will move through the area late on Wednesday. This will prompt a few more showers and storms through the evening hours and even into the overnight hours. Highs on Wednesday will still be warm and it will feel muggy! Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. Florence is expected to just be shy of a record high temperature of 91° set back in 1981.

Another round of showers and storms is expected for Wednesday afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

The cold front Wednesday night will barely make it through the area, keeping both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee warm with daily shower and storm chances. Highs on Thursday will reach the low-upper 80s depending on your location with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Thursday will be the driest day remaining for the work week but will also still bring a small chance for a shower.

Highs will remain steady in the lower 80s before falling into the 70s by the end of the weekend. (WMBF)

A stronger cold front will move into the area on Friday, bringing colder temperatures behind it but also an increased risk for showers and storms Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will remain in the low 80s on the beaches and upper 80s inland. A 40% chance of showers and storms is expected for Friday afternoon and evening with majority of the area picking up on the rainfall.

Highs will fall behind the front, eventually leading to the mid 70s by Sunday. Daily shower and storm chances will still continue but we will get some relief from the heat and humidity.

