Document shows report of fight, shooting at Conway area apartments sparked CCU alert; no arrests made

Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some extra details on a shooting that led to Coastal Carolina University sending an alert.

Officers were called Monday afternoon to Cornerstone Apartments near Singleton Ridge Road for a report of a fight and shooting that had taken place.

Two women on the scene told officers that someone had been shot.

The incident report adds that at one point the two people on the scene were so distraught and screaming that both had to be detained by officers until they calmed down.

RELATED COVERAGE | 1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say

Much of the incident report providing information on what may have led up to the fight and shooting has been redacted.

Horry County police said that so far no arrests have been made in the case.

The incident forced CCU to send an alert out to students, alerting them to reports of the shooting and advising them to steer clear of the area.

It was the third alert sent out by CCU alerting students to police activity near the school within the past month.

