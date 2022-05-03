Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police search for missing 26-year-old woman

Bualany Otoko George
Bualany Otoko George(Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Conway police say they were notified Monday that Bualany Otoko George, 26, was missing.

George was reportedly last seen in the area of 9th Avenue around midnight on April 30.

According to police, George was wearing blue jeans with holes and a blue and white shirt with “Clayton” on it.

George is described as 5-feet-tall and 165 pounds.

If you have any information on George’s whereabouts, call 843-248-1790 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
David M. Rhoades
Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men

Latest News

VIDEO: Neighbors react to Socastee shooting arrest
VIDEO: Neighbors react to Socastee shooting arrest
The North Charleston recreation Royals and Angels baseball game that was interrupted by gunfire...
RiverDogs give players a second chance to finish their game after it was interrupted by gunfire
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-3-22)
Daily showers and storms this week.
FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers & storms continue