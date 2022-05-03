Conway police search for missing 26-year-old woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Conway police say they were notified Monday that Bualany Otoko George, 26, was missing.

George was reportedly last seen in the area of 9th Avenue around midnight on April 30.

According to police, George was wearing blue jeans with holes and a blue and white shirt with “Clayton” on it.

George is described as 5-feet-tall and 165 pounds.

If you have any information on George’s whereabouts, call 843-248-1790 or 911.

