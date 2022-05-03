Submit a Tip
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after MBPD finds gun during search warrant

Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr.
Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A convicted felon will spend time in federal prison after authorities found a gun in his Myrtle Beach home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr., 38, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Authorities said on June 11, 2020, Myrtle Beach police executed a search warrant at Hicks’ home. Officers reportedly found a firearm with an extended magazine and rounds of ammunition in one of the bedrooms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hicks is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for first-offense distribution of crack cocaine and first-offense possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Hicks to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Myrtle Beach police.

