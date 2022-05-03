Submit a Tip
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Roca Roja Cantina in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to celebrating Cinco De Mayo, Roca Roja Cantina in North Myrtle Beach is the place to be.

With three levels of the fiesta, you’ll enjoy everything from live music to delicious food and drinks, and more! The fun starts Thursday, May 6, 2022 at 12pm and lasts until.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

Roca Roja Cantina: 806 Sea Mountain Hwy, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

