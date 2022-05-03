Submit a Tip
CCU’s VanScoter picks up 2nd straight SBC Pitcher of the Week honor

The conference weekly award is the second in as many weeks for the Chant
CCU pitcher Reid VanScoter.
CCU pitcher Reid VanScoter.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior Reid VanScoter was named the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week (April 26) backed up his weekly conference honor with another quality start versus the No.17/24 Georgia Southern Eagles on Friday (April 29). VanScoter recorded his seventh win and seventh quality start on the season by holding the nationally-ranked Eagles to just three runs, one of which was earned, on six hits, no walk, and five strikeouts over 6.0-complete innings.

Over his last three starts, he has thrown 20.0 innings, allowing just five earned runs, on 14 hits, one walk, and 14 strikeouts.

Coastal (25-15-1, 13-7-1 SBC) is in action tonight at home versus UNCW (24-18). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Chanticleers will remain at home to host Little Rock (20-19, 9-11 SBC) in Sun Belt Conference play this weekend, May 6-8.

