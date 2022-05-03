Blessing of the Bikes at Grand Strand Community Church

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great way to kick off bike week is at the ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ event, hosted by Grand Strand Community Church on Saturday, May 14th. This year the theme is God and Country.

The event will start at 11:00am and go until 2:00pm. There will be prayer tents, food, games, and more!

You can join the general blessing from Pastor Roger Hamilton and get an individual blessing during the event.

To learn more, you can contact the church office at 843-650-3878 or you can contact the event coordinator at 267-391-9336.

