Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Blessing of the Bikes at Grand Strand Community Church

By Danyel Detomo
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great way to kick off bike week is at the ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ event, hosted by Grand Strand Community Church on Saturday, May 14th. This year the theme is God and Country.

The event will start at 11:00am and go until 2:00pm. There will be prayer tents, food, games, and more!

You can join the general blessing from Pastor Roger Hamilton and get an individual blessing during the event.

To learn more, you can contact the church office at 843-650-3878 or you can contact the event coordinator at 267-391-9336.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Liwock, 38, was hit and killed along Highway 90 while he was working in a construction...
Construction worker hit, killed in work zone along Highway 90, SCHP confirms
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men
David M. Rhoades
Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes

Latest News

gst
Events with Grand Strand Community Church
gst
Blessing of the Bikes at Grand Strand Community Church
gst
Show close at Roca Roja Cantina
gst
Taste testing menu items at Roca Roja Cantina