‘Armed and dangerous’: Dillon police identify man wanted in connection to murder at gas station

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon police are searching for a murder suspect who they are describing as armed and dangerous.

Police said Cruz Harley is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brian Ford.

The Dillon County coroner said Ford was shot and killed last week at the 24-hour Hot Spot along Highway 301.

Police warned that Harley has an extensive criminal and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities added that Azaya Peterson is another suspect in the case and has already been arrested. She is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Anyone with information on Harley’s whereabouts is asked to call Dillon police at 843-774-0051 or the police anonymous tip line at 843-774-0051, ext. 800.

