$10,000 reward offered in dog shooting case

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the...
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of whoever shot Bee, a dog that had been adopted from the facility, then left her for dead in a Hollywood ditch.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a dog they say was shot in the face and left for dead in a ditch.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible for shooting the dog, named Bee.

An animal control officer found the dog, which had been named Bee, in a ditch on Washington Lane in the Hollywood area on March 14. Despite severe wounds to its face, she was still alive, deputies said.

Deputies took the dog, believed to be an American Staffordshire Terrier and Labrador mix, to the Charleston Animal Society and investigators learned the dog had been adopted the month before.

“X-ray images showed shotgun pellets riddling the dog’s head. Considering the extent of her injuries, Bee was euthanized,” the sheriff’s office said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Deputies said Bee’s adoptive family said the dog had been sold to someone else.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch to speak with Deputy Sewell at 843-743-7200.

